Primetime Ratings: NBC's 'Go On' Has Strong Sampling

NBC's coverage of the 2012 London Olympics drew a fast-national 9.2 rating/27 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The coverage, which was down 5% from last Wednesday, extended four minutes into the 11 p.m. hour. The network sampled its new comedy Go On, which drew a 5.6 rating and averaged 16.1 million viewers.

CBS finished second with a 1.2/3. Big Brother was down 10% to tie its series low of 1.8.

ABC finished with a third-place 0.9/3. Final Witness was up 14% to a 0.8.

Fox (0.7/2) and the CW (0.4/1) aired repeats.