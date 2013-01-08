Primetime Ratings: NBC's 'Deception' Premieres Modestly Out of 'Biggest Loser'

NBC just beat out ABC for first place on Monday night with

an overall 2.2 rating/6 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers. The network premiered new drama Deception at 10 p.m., winning the time period with a 2.0 rating.

Earlier, the time period premiere of The

Biggest Loser earned a 2.4, down 17% from its season premiere on Sunday

night.

ABC was a close second with an overall 2.1/5. The season

premiere of The Bachelor posted a

2.3, down just 4% from its premiere last year. Castle returned from its last new episode on Dec. 3 to a 1.9, up

12%.

The finale of Fox's The

Mob Doctor earned a 0.9, up from last week's 0.4. The network earned an

overall 0.9/2.

CBS (1.4/4) and The CW (0.4/1) aired all repeats.