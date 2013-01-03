Primetime Ratings: NBC's 'Chicago Fire' Rises to Series Best

The return of NBC's full Wednesday lineup led the network to

first among adults 18-49 with an overall 2.1 rating/6 share, according to

Nielsen overnight numbers. Against mostly repeats, the network saw rookie drama

Chicago Fire post its best rating so far with a 2.4, up 26% from its

last episode in December. The rest of its lineup returned up as well, as Whitney

was up 29% to a 1.8, GuysWith Kids rose 21% to a 1.7 and Law

& Order: SVU spiked 31% to a season-high 2.1.

Fox (1.1/3) returned its series of the Howie Mandel-hosted Mobbed

specials to a 1.0 rating at 8 p.m. and a 1.1 at 9 p.m., which were down 67% and

63%, respectively, from its last airing on Feb. 8, 2012, when it had American

Idol as its lead-in.

CBS (1.5/4), ABC (1.5/4) and The CW (0.5/1) aired repeats.