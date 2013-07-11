Primetime Ratings: NBC's 'Camp' Has Modest Debut

NBC debuted its latest summer series, Camp, on Wednesday at 10 p.m. to a 1.5

rating with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

That was up 36% from what Siberia premiered to

earlier this month, and ranks as the summer's second-best scripted premiere

behind only CBS' Under the Dome. Earlier, America's Got Talent improved

4% in its Wednesday time period debut to a 2.7. NBC took second on the night

(but first in total viewers) with an overall 1.8 rating/6 share.

Fox won the night as MasterChef fell 13% to a 2.1.

CBS was in third with a 1.4/4. Big Brother rose 18%

from last week to a 2.0 and American Baking Competition finished out its

run even with last week's 1.1.

ABC aired the finale of Family Tools, which remained

even with last week's low of 0.6. Nightline: The Lookout fell 13% to a

series-low 0.7. ABC was in fourth with a 0.7/2.

The CW aired repeats.