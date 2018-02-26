Primetime Ratings: NBC Wraps Winter Games With Win

NBC closed out its 2018 Winter Olympics campaign with a 2.1 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, as it aired the Games’ closing ceremonies from Pyeongchang. NBC had an 8 share.

NBC’s broadcast of the closing ceremonies in Sochi four years ago did a 3.3.

Runners-up on Sunday were ABC and CBS at 1.0/4.

On ABC, America’s Funniest Home Videos did a 1.0 before The Bachelor fell 31% to 1.1. Shark Tank closed out prime up 14% for a 0.8.

On CBS, 60 Minutes was up a tenth of a point at 0.8 before the Big Brother: Celebrity Edition finale rated a flat 1.4. An NCIS: Los Angeles repeat took CBS to the end of prime.

Univision did a 0.7/2.

Fox was at 0.6/2 with repeated comedies.

Telemundo rated a 0.3/1.