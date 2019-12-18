Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With ‘Voice’ Finale

The finale of The Voice led NBC to the ratings title Tuesday. NBC scored a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. In second was CBS at 0.9.5.

The Voice took up all of NBC’s prime. The penultimate episode did a 1.0 before the finale got a 1.3. Last week’s episode did a 1.2.

CBS had its crime block. NCIS got a 1.0 and FBI a 0.8, both down a tenth, before NCIS: New Orleans grew 13% to 0.9.

ABC got a 0.8/4 and Fox a 0.7/4.

ABC had seasonal fare. A Charlie Brown Christmas did a 1.1 and Olaf’s Frozen Adventure a 0.8. Shrek the Halls got a 0.7.

Fox had The Resident and Empire both at 0.7. The Resident lost a tenth and Empire was flat.

Univision got a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/1. For Univision, Ringo did a 0.5 and it was 0.4s for La Rosa de Guadalupe and El Dragon. Ringo was up a tenth and the other two were flat.

On Telemundo, El Sultan dropped 33% for a 0.2 and Decisiones: Unos Ganan, Otros Pierden posted a 0.3, before El Senor de los Cielos got a 0.4. The latter two stayed level.

The CW scored a 0.1/1. Special Dogs of the Year put up a 0.2 and an Arrow repeat followed.