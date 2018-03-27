Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With ‘Voice’

NBC was the top earner in Monday’s prime ratings, posting a 1.7 in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, and a 7 share. That just got past the 1.6/7 that ABC put up.

The Voice was off 13% for a 2.0, with 10.4 million total viewers, and Good Girls was a flat 1.0.

On ABC, both American Idol and The Good Doctor did a 1.6, both shows flat with last week.

CBS and Fox were both at 0.8/3. On CBS, Kevin Can Wait lost 10% for a 0.9 and Man With a Plan was a flat 0.9. Superior Donuts rated a 0.8 and Living Biblically a 0.7, then drama Scorpion scored a 0.8. Those three were level with last week.

On Fox, Lucifer scored a 0.8 and The Resident a 0.9, both dramas flat with a week ago.

Univision rated a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2, both flat with last week.

The CW scored a 0.3/1, as DC’s Legends of Tomorrow did a 0.4 and iZombie a 0.2, both shows level.