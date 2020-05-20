Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Virtual ‘Voice’ Finale

NBC had the top score in Tuesday ratings, with the finale of The Voice pacing the network. NBC got a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. In second was Fox at 0.7/4.

The Voice took up all of prime, going from a 0.6 in the first hour to a 0.9 and then 0.9, the latter two hours flat with last week.

Fox had The Masked Singer at 0.9, down from last week’s 1.8 and 0.9 double bill, and Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back down 17% to 0.5.

Univision got a 0.6/3. Te Doy La Vida fell 17% to 0.5 and Amor Eterno scored a flat 0.6. Como Tu No Hay 2 shot up 20% to 0.6.

CBS rated a 0.5/3 with reruns.

ABC got a 0.3/2. Special After the Dance with Stephen A. Smith got a 0.4. Special The Story of Soaps tallied a 0.3 from 9 to 11 p.m.

Telemundo did a 0.3/2. Cennet went up 33% to 0.4 and 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos got a level 0.3. La Reina del Sur 2 lost a tenth for a 0.2.

The CW posted a 0.3/1. DC’s Stargirl opened to a 0.3 and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow did a flat 0.2.