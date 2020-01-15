Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With 'This Is Us’ Return

NBC won Tuesday’s ratings race, with This Is Us putting up a healthy number to pace the Peacock to a 1.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That squeaked by the 1.0/5 tallied by ABC.

Ellen’s Game of Games got a flat 1.0 on NBC and This Is Us a 1.4, down a tenth from its last time out in November. New Amsterdam scored a flat 0.8.

ABC had Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time at a 1.9, down 21% from the week before. Mixed-ish lost 36% for a 0.7 and Black-ish slid 38% for a 0.5. Emergence dropped 20% to 0.4.

CBS got a 0.9/4 and Fox a 0.6/3.

CBS had NCIS at a flat 1.0 and FBI down 11% for a 0.8, then FBI: Most Wanted at a flat 0.8.

Fox had The Resident at a level 0.7 and Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back off 14% at 0.6.

Univision did a 0.6/3 too. Ringo shot up 20% to 0.6 and both Amor Eterno and El Dragon got 0.5s, Amor flat and El Dragon up a tenth.

The CW posted a 0.5/2. Arrow shot up 67% to 0.5, and the premiere of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow got a 0.5, also up 67% from its previous season starter.

Telemundo scored a 0.3/2. Decisiones, La Dona and El Senor de los Cielos all got 0.3s. Decisiones and La Dona were flat and El Senor lost a tenth.