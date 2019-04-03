Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With ‘This Is Us’ Closer

NBC won the Tuesday ratings derby, with the This Is Us season finale pacing the net to a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. In second was CBS at 0.9/4.

On NBC, Ellen’s Game of Games lost 8% for a 1.1 and the This Is Us closer, with Kate and Toby getting used to being parents and Randall and Beth moving the family, grew 13% to 1.8. The Village grew 14% to 0.8.

On CBS, NCIS got a 1.1 and FBI a 0.9, both flat, before NCIS: New Orleans went up 14% to 0.8.

ABC and Fox both did a 0.7/3. ABC had comedy reruns before Black-ish grew 17% to 0.7 and Splitting Up Together did a 0.6, then The Rookie a 0.7, the latter two level.

Fox had MasterChef Junior at 0.7 and Mental Samurai at 0.6, both flat with last week.

Telemundo and Univision both scored a 0.4/2, same as they did last week.

The CW did a 0.2/1 with repeats.