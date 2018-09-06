Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With ‘Talent’ Results Show

NBC got top honors in Wednesday’s prime ratings, riding the America’s Got Talent results show to a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, and a 5 share. That got by the 0.9/4 posted by Fox.

America’s Got Talent was down 7% to 1.4 and World of Dance was off 17% at 1.0. The America’s Got Talent finale rolls on NBC Sept. 19.

Fox had MasterChef at a flat 1.0 from 8 to 10 p.m.

CBS did a 0.8/4. Big Brother rated a flat 1.5 and repeats of SEAL Team and Criminal Minds followed.

ABC scored a 0.6/3 with comedy reruns leading in to a Shark Tank repeat.

Telemundo rated a 0.5/2 and Univision a 0.4/2.

The CW did a 0.1/1. Burden of Truth fell 50% to 0.1 and Back to School Just for Laughs too rated a 0.1.