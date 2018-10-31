Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Sturdy Tuesday Series

NBC was the Tuesday ratings champ, as This Is Us led the net to a 1.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That beat the twin 1.1/5s. that ABC and CBS put up.

The networks were up against the World Series the Tuesday before.

NBC had The Voice at 1.6 and This Is Us, with Randall running for office and Kate hoping to get pregnant, at 2.1. New Amsterdam closed out prime at 1.3. All three shows were level with last week.

On ABC, The Conners grew 6% to 1.8 and The Kids Are Alright went up 18% to 1.3. Black-ish climbed 22% to 1.1 and Splitting Up Together went up 29% to 0.9, then The Rookie elevated 13% to 0.9.

On CBS, NCIS ticked up 8% to 1.3 and FBI did a flat 1.0, then NCIS: New Orleans went north 13% to 0.9.

Fox did a 0.6/3 and The CW a 0.5/2

On Fox, The Gifted fell 14% to 0.6 from two weeks ago and Lethal Weapon slid 14% to 0.6.

On CW, The Flash slipped 14% to 0.6 and Black Lightning dropped 25% to 0.3.

Univision rated a 0.5/2, with a strong showing at 10 p.m. from new drama Amar A Muerte, starring Angelique Boyer. Telemundo scored a 0.4/2.