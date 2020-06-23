Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Strong ‘Titan Games’

NBC got top score in Monday prime ratings, with The Titan Games leading the net to a 0.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That topped Univision’s 0.5/3.

The Titan Games got a 0.8 and The Wall did a 0.7 on NBC, both up a tenth of a point. Dateline scored a 0.6.

Univision had Te Doy La Vida, Amor Eterno and Como Tu No Hay 2 all at 0.5, Te Doy and Como up a tenth and Amor flat.

ABC, CBS and Fox all got a 0.4/2. ABC had The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons across prime, its 0.4 level with last week.

CBS had reruns, as did Fox.

Telemundo got a 0.3/2. Cennet and 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos both rated a flat 0.3, as did the premiere of Enemigo Intimo 2.

The CW posted a 0.2/1. Whose Line Is It Anyway? and the season starter for Penn & Teller: Fool Us both tallied a 0.2, the pair level with their last appearances.