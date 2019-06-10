Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Strong Stanley Cup

NBC won the Sunday ratings race, hockey leading to a 1.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 8 share. That beat the 0.8/4 that ABC posted.

The premiere of Deal or No Deal led off on NBC at 0.7, leading into the Stanley Cup finals game six. That got a 1.9, better than game five’s 1.5. The Blues and Bruins will settle the NHL championship in game seven June 12.

ABC had an America’s Funniest Home Videos repeat, then the premieres of Celebrity Family Feud at 1.0, $100,000 Pyramid at 0.9 and To Tell the Truth at 0.8.

CBS got a 0.7/4. 60 Minutes was up a tenth to 0.6 and the 73rd Annual Tony Awards a 0.8. Last year’s Tonys got a 1.0.

Fox scored a 0.4/2 with comedy reruns.

Univision did a 0.4/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/1.

The CW scored a 0.1/0. Burden of Truth got a flat 0.1 and a Supernatural repeat followed.