Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Steelers-Ravens

NBC scored highest in Sunday ratings, as Sunday Night Football led the network to a 4.4 score in viewers 18-49, and a 17 share. That beat the 1.9/7 that CBS put up.

Football Night in America fell 10% to 1.9 on NBC and the pre-game did a 4.2. The game, Steelers against the Ravens, slipped 4% for a 5.5.

On CBS, an NFL overrun led into the 60 Minutes premiere at 2.6, up a tenth of a point from last year’s opener. The God Friended Me premiere did a 1.4. The NCIS: Los Angeles opener was down a tenth from last year’s premiere at 1.1 while a Magnum P.I. repeat closed out prime.

Fox did a 1.4/5. Comedy repeats led into a new TheSimpsons at 1.8, up 29% from last year’s premiere. Season premieres for Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy both did a 1.2 (last year’s did 1.3s), and Rel scored a 0.8.

ABC rated a 0.6/2. The America’s Funniest Home Videos season starter was down a tenth from last year’s premiere at 0.8 and the film Frozen did a 0.6. A Shark Tank repeat followed.

Univision did a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/1.