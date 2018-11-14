Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Steady ‘Voice’

NBC got the top spot in Tuesday prime ratings, as The Voice led the net to a 1.6 in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, and a 7 share. That beat the 1.1/5 scored by CBS.

The Voice did a 1.6 on NBC, flat with its score two weeks ago (NBC, ABC and CBS had midterm coverage last Tuesday), and This Is Us, with new couple Jack and Rebecca driving to Los Angeles, slipped 5% to 2.0. New Amsterdam fell 15% to 1.1.

CBS saw NCIS go up 8% to 1.4 and FBI grow 10% to 1.1, then NCIS: New Orleans was a level 0.9.

ABC did a 0.9/4. The Conners fell 17% to 1.5 and The Kids Are Alright was down 23% to 1.0, then Black-ish dropped 9% to 1.0 and Splitting Up Together decreased 22% to 0.7. The Rookie also lost 22% for a 0.7.

Fox got a 0.6/3. The Gifted and Lethal Weapon both scored a 0.6, the pair down a tenth of a point from last week.

The CW did a 0.5/2. The Flash got a 0.6 and Black Lightning a 0.3, both shows flat.

Univision did a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.