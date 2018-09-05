Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Steady ‘AGT’

America’s Got Talent led NBC to the Tuesday ratings title, the network scoring a 1.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That easily beat the 0.8/4 put up by runner-up ABC.

America’s Got Talent did a 1.8 from 8 to 10 p.m., and the Making It finale scored a 0.8. Both shows were level with last week’s performance.

On ABC, Bachelor in Paradise dropped a tenth of a point to 1.0 from 8 to 10, before Castaways did a flat 0.5.

CBS was next at 0.6/3. It aired repeats of NCIS, Bull and NCIS: New Orleans.

Fox was a hair behind at 0.6/2. Beat Shazam was up 17% to 0.7 and Love Connection rated a flat 0.4.

Telemundo did a 0.5/2. Sin Senos Si Hay Paraiso and El Senor de los Cielos both scored a 0.6.

Univision rated a 0.3/2.

The CW did a 0.2/1 with repeats of Flash and The Outpost.