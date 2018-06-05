Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Stanley Cup Action

NBC took top honors in the Monday ratings race, with hockey leading to a 1.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That beat the 1.2/5 put up by ABC.

Game 4 of the Stanley Cup finals, Washington against Vegas, did a 1.5 and ate up all of prime. Last year’s Game 4, Nashville versus Pittsburgh, scored a 1.9.

On ABC, The Bachelorette rated a 1.6 from 8 to 10 p.m., 14% better than its premiere. The Crossing went up 20% to 0.6.

Fox did a 0.6/3. It had the premiere of So You Think You Can Dance at 0.7 before a 9-1-1 repeat. Last year’s So You Think You Can Dance opener did a 0.9.

CBS was at 0.6/2 with repeats leading into a new Elementary, which grew 50% to 0.6.

The CW did a 0.4/2. Supergirl increased 25% to 0.5 and the premiere of Whose Line Is It Anyway? scored a 0.3, same as last year’s premiere.

Telemundo and Univision were both at 0.4/2 as well, same as last Monday.