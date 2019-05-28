Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Stanley Cup

NBC won the Monday ratings race, the Stanley Cup finals leading to a 1.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. In second was ABC at 1.0/4.

Fox did a 0.5/2 and CBS, Telemundo and Univision were all at 0.4/2.

The CW got a 0.2/1.

NBC had the NHL finals, St. Louis Blues versus Boston Bruins, throughout prime. The opener was down a tenth of a point from last year’s game one.

ABC had The Bachelorette down 8% at 1.1 from 8 to 10 p.m. and a Celebrity Family Feud repeat.

Fox had Beat Shazam off 14% at 0.6 and a 9-1-1 repeat.

CBS aired repeats throughout prime.

La Reina del Sur did a 0.6 on Telemundo, same as last week.

The CW had The Fourth Annual Howie Mandel Stand-Up Extravaganza across prime.