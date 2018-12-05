Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With ‘SNL’ Special

NBC got top spot in Tuesday’s prime ratings, riding The Voice to a 1.1 in viewers 18-49, and a 5 share. That squeezed by the 1.0/4 that CBS put up.

NBC had The Voice down 7% at 1.4 and A Saturday Night Live Christmas at 1.0 from 9 to 11 p.m. The SNL special did a 1.1 last year.

CBS aired NCIS at 1.2 and FBI at 1.0, then NCIS: New Orleans at 0.8. All three shows were flat.

ABC did a 0.8/4. Fox tallied a 0.7/3 and The CW did a 0.5/2.

Univision rated a 0.4/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/1.

For ABC, The Connors did a 1.3 and The Kids Are Alright a 0.8, both down a tenth of a point. Black-ish got a 0.8, Splitting Up Together a 0.6 and The Rookie a 0.7. Those three were also down a tenth.

On Fox, The Gifted and Lethal Weapon both rated a 0.7. The Gifted climbed 17% from last week and Lethal was flat.

The CW had The Flash up 17% for a 0.7 and Black Lightning at a level 0.3.