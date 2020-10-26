Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Seahawks-Cardinals
Football over baseball, and Trump and Biden power ‘60 Minutes’
NBC won the Sunday ratings race, with Sunday Night Football topping the World Series on Fox. Seahawks-Cardinals led NBC to a 3.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 16 share. Fox had a 1.8/9 with the World Series.
Football Night in America shot up 20% to a 1.8 on NBC and the game, a 37-34 barnburner, got a 3.5, up 25% from Rams-Niners the week before.
Dodgers-Rays on Fox took up primetime.
CBS got a 1.4/7. Football led into 60 Minutes, featuring President Trump and Joe Biden, at 2.4. 60 Minutes got a 0.8 the Sunday before, with no NFL lead-in and no Trump or Biden. A rerun of The Neighborhood led into 1996 thriller Scream at 0.4 and 0.3.
ABC got a 0.6/3. America’s Funniest Home Videos grew 40% for a 0.7 and Supermarket Sweep fell 20% to 0.8. Who Wants to be a Millionaire scored a 0.5 and Card Sharks a 0.3, both off a tenth of a point.
Telemundo and Univision both scored a 0.2/1. Telemundo had Mexican Primera soccer at 0.2 and movie The Hunter’s Prayer at 0.2.
Univision had Aqui y Ahora down a tenth at 0.2 and movie Zookeeper at 0.3. Sal y Pimenta closed out prime down a tenth at 0.2.
The CW got a 0.1/0. Pandora got a flat 0.1 and was followed by Whose Line Is It Anyway? repeats.
