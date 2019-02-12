Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Robust ‘AGT’

NBC got the top spot in Monday prime ratings, with America’s Got Talent: The Champions paving the way to a 1.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That beat the 1.4/6 that ABC rated.

America’s Got Talent went up 6% to 1.7 from 8 to 10 p.m. and Manifest grew 22% to 1.1.

On ABC, The Bachelor did a flat 1.8 from 8 to 10 and was followed by a Good Doctor rerun.

Fox did a 1.0/4 and CBS a 0.9/4. On Fox, The Resident did a 1.0 and The Passage a 0.9, both shows level with last week.

On CBS, it was The Neighborhood up 30% to 1.3 and Man With a Plan at a flat 1.1. Big Brother: Celebrity Edition fell 27% to 0.8 and Bull dropped 13% to 0.7.

Univision did a 0.5/2 with Mi Marido Tiene Mas Familia at 0.6. Telemundo did a 0.4/2.

The CW rated a 0.3/1. Arrow and Black Lightning both scored a 0.3. Arrow was down a tenth and Black Lightning was flat.