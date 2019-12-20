Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With ‘Miss America’

NBC won the Thursday ratings race on a soft night for Nielsens, with Miss America 2020 leading the Peacock to a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 3 share. That topped the 0.5/3 that ABC posted.

Miss America 2020 did a 0.6 from 8 to 10 p.m. and Gwen Stefani’s You Make it Feel Like Christmas got a 0.5. Miss America previously aired on ABC.

ABC had the Disney’s Prep and Landing special at 0.6 and The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition at a flat 0.5 from 9 to 11.

Univision scored a 0.5/2. Ringo, La Rosa de Guadalupe and El Dragon all got 0.5s, all up a tenth of a point.

CBS and Fox both had a 0.4/2 with reruns.

The CW and Telemundo both rated a 0.2/1. CW aired I Heart Radio Jingle Ball 2019 across prime.

Telemundo had El Sultan and Decisiones at 0.2 and El Senor de los Cielos at 0.4. All three were flat.