Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Mighty ‘AGT’

NBC was the big winner in Tuesday prime, with summer juggernaut America’s Got Talent leading the way. NBC got a 1.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That topped Univision’s 0.5/3.

AGT did a 1.3 from 8 to 10 p.m., virtually level with last week, and World of Dance fell 11% to 0.8. Eric Stonestreet of Modern Family was guest judge on AGT.

Univision had Te Doy La Vida down 20% to 0.4, Amor Eterno at a level 0.6 and Como Tu No Hay 2 off 20% for a 0.4.

CBS and Fox got 0.4/3s. Both networks had repeats across prime.

ABC and Telemundo rated 0.3/2s. ABC had repeats and then The Genetic Detective, which dropped 25% to 0.3.

Telemundo had Cennet, 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos and Enemigo Intimo 2 all at 0.3. All three were flat.

The CW got a 0.1/1. DC’s Stargirl did a flat 0.2 and a Louie Anderson comedy special a 0.1.