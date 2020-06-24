Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Mighty ‘AGT’
Simon Cowell talent show level with last week
NBC was the big winner in Tuesday prime, with summer juggernaut America’s Got Talent leading the way. NBC got a 1.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That topped Univision’s 0.5/3.
AGT did a 1.3 from 8 to 10 p.m., virtually level with last week, and World of Dance fell 11% to 0.8. Eric Stonestreet of Modern Family was guest judge on AGT.
Univision had Te Doy La Vida down 20% to 0.4, Amor Eterno at a level 0.6 and Como Tu No Hay 2 off 20% for a 0.4.
CBS and Fox got 0.4/3s. Both networks had repeats across prime.
ABC and Telemundo rated 0.3/2s. ABC had repeats and then The Genetic Detective, which dropped 25% to 0.3.
Telemundo had Cennet, 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos and Enemigo Intimo 2 all at 0.3. All three were flat.
The CW got a 0.1/1. DC’s Stargirl did a flat 0.2 and a Louie Anderson comedy special a 0.1.
