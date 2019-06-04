Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Hockey Finals

NBC got the top spot in Monday prime, game four of the NHL finals leading the network to a 1.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That topped the 1.2/6 put forth by ABC.

The Stanley Cup finals, Bruins versus Blues, took up all of prime for NBC. Last year’s Stanley Cup game four, Capitals versus Golden Knights, got a 1.5.

ABC had The Bachelorette up 36% to 1.5 from 8 to 10 p.m. and a Celebrity Family Feud rerun.

Fox got a 0.7/3. Beat Shazam and the premiere of So You Think You Can Dance both did a 0.7. Shazam went up a tenth of a point while last year’s So You Think starter got a 0.9.

CBS got a 0.5/3. Comedy reruns led into The Code down 29% at 0.5, then a Bull repeat.

Telemundo did a 0.5/2, as La Reina del Sur led at a level 0.6.

Univision scored a 0.4/2.

The CW rated a 0.1/1. The Masters of Illusion 21st Anniversary Special got a 0.2 and led into a Burden of Truth rerun.