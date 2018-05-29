Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Hockey

NBC scored the highest in Monday ratings, riding the Stanley Cup finals to a 1.6 in viewers 18-49, and a 6 share. That beat the 1.1/4 that ABC tallied.

On Memorial Day, NBC had game one of the Capitals versus Las Vegas Golden Knights hockey finals at 1.6. The game took all of prime. Last year’s Stanley Cup opener also did a 1.6.

On ABC, The Bachelorette premiere did a 1.4 from 8 to 10 p.m. The Bachelorette finale in August rated a 2.1. The Crossing scored a flat 0.5.

CBS and Fox scored a 0.5/2. CBS had repeats leading into Elementary, down 20% at 0.4.

On Fox, a two-hour Lucifer fell 38% to 0.5.

Univision and Telemundo scored a 0.4/2.

The CW was at 0.3/1. Supergirl did a 0.4 and the iZombie finale a 0.2, both shows down a tenth of a point from last week.