Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Hefty ‘This Is Us’

NBC took Tuesday’s prime ratings by a hair, This Is Us leading the network to a 1.8 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 8 share. ABC also did a 1.8, while its share was 7.

The Voice did a level 1.8 on NBC, before This Is Us was down a tenth of a point at 2.3 and New Amsterdam fell 13% to 1.4.

ABC had the American Music Awards across prime. The telecast fell 25% from last year.

CBS scored a 1.1/5. NCIS did a flat 1.4, FBI was down 17% to 1.0 and NCIS: New Orleans slipped a tenth of a point at 0.9.

Fox was at 0.7/3. The Gifted and Lethal Weapon both did a 0.7. The Gifted was flat and Lethal Weapon lost a tenth.

The CW scored a 0.6/2, with the premiere of The Flash at 0.8, down 20% from last year’s opener. The Black Lightning season starter posted a 0.4, off 50% from last year’s premiere.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.4/2, same as last week.