Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Hearty ‘Voice’

NBC got the top spot in Tuesday ratings, as The Voice led to a 1.6 for the net in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That easily beat the 1.0/4 put up by CBS.

The Voice did a 2.0, down a tenth from its season starter the night before, and the premiere of World of Dance a 1.4 from 9 to 11 p.m. World of Dance scored a 1.8 in its premiere last spring.

On CBS, NCIS got a 1.2 and FBI a 0.9, then NCIS: New Orleans a 0.8. All three dramas were flat.

ABC did a 0.7/3 and Fox a 0.6/3.

ABC had American Housewife at 1.0 and The Kids Are Alright at 0.8, then Black-ish at 0.8, all three comedies up a tenth. Splitting Up Together did a 0.6 and The Rookie a 0.6, both flat.

On Fox, the Lethal Weapon finale slid 13% to 0.7 and The Gifted season ender was a level 0.5.

Telemundo and Univision both scored a 0.4/2.

The CW rated a 0.2/1 with a Flash rerun before a new Roswell, New Mexico was down 33% to 0.2.