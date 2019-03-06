Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Hearty Tuesday Shows

NBC got the top spot in Tuesday prime ratings, posting a 1.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That beat the 1.3/6 that ABC got.

Fox did a 0.6/3 and CBS a 0.6/2.

Univision scored a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.

The CW rated a 0.4/2.

NBC had The Voice down 10% from Monday at 1.8 and This Is Us down a tenth at 1.7, with Kate going into labor. New Amsterdam rated a level 1.0.

ABC had The Bachelor off 20% from the night before at 1.6 from 8 to 10 p.m., and The Rookie up 33% at 0.8.

On Fox, special MasterChef: Celebrity Showdown took up all of prime.

CBS aired reruns.

The CW had The Flash at a flat 0.6 and Roswell, New Mexico up 50% at 0.3.

Jesus and Amar A Muerte led the way for Univision with 0.5s.