Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Hearty ‘This Is Us’

NBC won the Tuesday ratings race, with a robust This Is Us pacing the Peacock to a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That beat the 0.8/4 posted by CBS.

The Voice got a flat 1.3 on NBC and This Is Us grew 15% to 1.5. New Amsterdam ticked up 14% to 0.8.

On CBS, NCIS rated a level 1.0 and FBI a 0.8, then NCIS: New Orleans a 0.7, the latter two up a tenth apiece.

Fox did a 0.7/4 and ABC a 0.6/3. The Resident increased 14% to 0.8 on Fox and Empire was a flat 0.7.

On ABC, The Conners rated a 1.0 and Bless This Mess and Mixed-ish both a 0.6, all three level with last week. Black-ish went up 20% to 0.6, and Emergence got a 0.5, a 40% drop from its last airing, when it had Little Mermaid Live leading in.

The CW, Telemundo and Univision all got a 0.4/2. On CW, The Flash grew 25% to 0.5 and Arrow was a flat 0.2.

Telemundo had 0.4s for Exatlon Estados Unidos, El Final Del Paraiso and El Senor de los Cielos. Exatlon slid 33%, El Final fell 20% and El Senor was flat.

Univision had La Rosa de Guadalupe down 20% at 0.4 and Cuna de Lobos at 0.5, then El Dragon at 0.4. The latter two were flat.