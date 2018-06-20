Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Hearty ‘AGT’

NBC won the Tuesday ratings race, two hours of America’s Got Talent leading the network to a 1.9 rating in viewers 18-49, and an 8 share. That easily beat the 0.6/3 put up by Fox.

America’s Got Talent lost 5% for a 2.1 and World of Dance fell 7% to 1.4.

Fox had Beat Shazam at 0.7 and Love Connection at 0.5, both shows flat.

ABC was at 0.5/2. It had repeated comedies before The Last Defense at a flat 0.5.

CBS too did a 0.5/2. It aired repeated dramas, then 48 Hours: NCIS at a level 0.5.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.5/2 as well.

The CW did a 0.2/1. After a Flash repeat, The Hundred rated a flat 0.3.