Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Hale Tuesday Shows

NBC scored highest in Tuesday prime ratings, as This Is Us led the network to a 1.7 in viewers 18-49, according to the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That topped the 1.3/5 put up by ABC.

NBC had The Voice at 1.7 and This Is Us at 2.2, both down a tenth of a point from last week, while New Amsterdam fell 14% to 1.2.

ABC had the series premieres of Roseanne spinoff The Conners at 2.3 and The Kids Are Alright at 1.4. The season premieres of Black-ish did a 1.1 and Splitting Up Together a 1.0, and the starter for cop drama The Rookie scored a 1.0.

The Conners came to be after Roseanne creator/star Roseanne Barr was fired, and the show cancelled, after Barr’s racist tweet. In March, the one-hour premiere of rebooted Roseanne did a 5.1, with 18.2 million total viewers. Close to 10.5 million watched last night’s Conners.

CBS did a 1.0/4. NCIS fell 14% to 1.2 and FBI was a flat 1.0, then NCIS: New Orleans slipped 11% to 0.8.

Fox was at 0.6/3. The Gifted was off 14% at 0.6 and Lethal Weapon posted a flat 0.7.

The CW scored a 0.5/2. The Flash fell 25% from its premiere for a 0.6 and Black Lightning dropped 25% to 0.3.

Telemundo rated a 0.5/2 and Univision a 0.4/2.