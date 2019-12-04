Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With ‘Grinch’

NBC won the Tuesday ratings race, with How the Grinch Stole Christmas leading to a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. ABC and Fox both got a 0.7/4, and CBS did a 0.6/3.

Special Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas got a 1.0, as did The Voice, which was down a tenth. Making It posted a 0.5, same as the night before.

ABC had the specials Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special at 0.8 and the two-hour CMA Country Christmas at 0.7.

Fox had The Resident up 33% at 0.8 and Empire up 17% at 0.7.

On CBS, it was drama reruns.

The CW scored a 0.4/2, with The Flash up a tenth at 0.5 and Arrow at a level 0.3.

Univision posted a 0.4/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/2. Univision had Ringo at a flat 0.5 and La Rosa de Guadalupe and El Dragon at 0.4. La Rosa went up a tenth and Dragon was flat.

On Telemundo, it was El Sultan at 0.3, up a tenth from its premiere. El Final Del Paraiso was at 0.4 and El Senor de los Cielos at 0.4, both flat.