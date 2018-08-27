Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Football

NBC took the Sunday prime ratings crown, pre-season football leading the network to a 1.4 score in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That easily beat the 0.9/4 that runner-up ABC posted.

NBC had a Dateline repeat, then the football game, Dallas Cowboys versus Arizona Cardinals, occupying the rest of prime.

ABC had an America’s Funniest Home Videos rerun, then Celebrity Family Feud went up 10% to 1.1, $100,000 Pyramid up 13% at 0.9 and To Tell the Truth 33% better than last week at 0.8.

CBS and Fox both did a 0.7/3. CBS aired a 60 Minutes repeat, then Big Brother was down a tenth of a point at 1.5. Repeats of Bull and NCIS: Los Angeles followed.

Fox had comedy repeats with an NFL overrun lead-in.

Univision did a 0.3/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/1.