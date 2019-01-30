Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With ‘Ellen’s’

NBC won Tuesday prime ratings by a mile, Ellen’s Game of Games leading to a 1.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That easily beat the 0.7/3 that CBS posted.

Ellen’s Game of Games did a 1.6 and a 1.7 across two episodes. It rated a 1.6 last week. An Ellen’s repeat followed.

On CBS, Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials did a 1.0, down a tenth from last year’s special. Repeats for NCIS and FBI followed.

ABC, The CW, Fox and Univision all did a 0.5/2.

ABC had repeats.

The CW had The Flash at a level 0.6 and Roswell, New Mexico down a tenth at 0.3.

Fox had repeats.

On Univision, Jesus, Mi Marido Tiene Mas Familia and Amar A Muerte all did a 0.5.

Telemundo got a 0.4/2.