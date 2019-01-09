Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With ‘Ellen’ and Trump

NBC got top score in Tuesday ratings, which featured an address from President Trump and the Democratic response. NBC did a 1.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That beat the 0.9/4 put up by ABC.

NBC had the premiere of Ellen’s Game of Games at 1.5; it premiered at 2.2 a year ago. The Trump address did a 1.7 from 9 to 9:30. New Amsterdam lost a tenth of a point from its last new airing at 1.0.

On ABC, The Conners did a level 1.4 and The Kids Are Alright gained a tenth of a point for a 1.0; both comedies last aired new episodes Dec. 11. The presidential chat scored a 0.9. Black-ish and Splitting Up Together both got a 0.7, Black-ish down a tenth and Splitting Up flat, and The Rookie shed a tenth for a 0.6.

CBS was next at 0.8/3. NCIS lost 8% for a 1.2 and President Trump posted a 0.9. An NCIS: New Orleans repeat closed out prime.

Fox got a 0.7/3. Lethal Weapon had a flat 0.7 and the political discourse a 0.8. The Gifted got a flat 0.5.

Telemundo and Univision both did a 0.4/2.

The CW got a 0.2/1 with a Supergirl rerun and the Trump talk.