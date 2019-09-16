Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Eagles-Falcons

NBC won Sunday ratings, as it will all fall, thanks to Sunday Night Football. The Peacock got a 4.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 19 share.

Fox, also with some football, was next at 2.1/9.

Football Night in America fell 37% to 1.9 on NBC and the pre-game did a 4.5. The game, Eagles versus Falcons, rated a 5.3. Last week, Patriots versus Steelers did a 6.6.

Fox had the end of Saints versus Rams, then The OT fell 19% to 3.5. Special The Masked Singer: Super Sneak Peek got a 1.4. Comedy repeats followed.

CBS got a 0.8/3 and ABC a 0.6/3. CBS had 60 Minutes up 38% to 1.1 and Big Brother at a level 1.2, then drama reruns.

ABC had an America’s Funniest Home Videos rerun and Celebrity Family Feud at a flat 0.8. $100,000 Pyramid did a 0.6 and To Tell the Truth a 0.5, the pair both down a tenth of a point.

Telemundo did a 0.4/2 and Univision a 0.3/1. On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos posted a flat 0.4 and El Secreto De Selena a 0.3. On Univision, Aqui Y Ahora and Natalia Jiminez: Mexico De Mi Corazon scored a 0.3. El Grito De Mexico got a 0.4 and Cronicas a 0.3.

The CW rated a 0.1/0. Special Warigami took up prime.