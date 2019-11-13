Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Consistent ‘Voice’, ‘Us’

NBC had the top score in Tuesday prime, The Voice and This Is Us leading the Peacock to a 1.1 in viewers 18-49, according to the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That beat the 0.8/4 that CBS posted.

The Voice and This Is Us both did a 1.3, and New Amsterdam a 0.7. All three shows were flat with last week.

On CBS it was NCIS at a flat 1.0 and FBI down 13% at 0.7, then NCIS: New Orleans down 14% for a 0.6.

Fox got a 0.7/3 and ABC a 0.6/3. Fox had The Resident and Empire both level at 0.7.

On ABC, it was The Conners down 17% from its last airing two weeks before at 1.0 and Bless This Mess off 25% at 0.6. (ABC had The Little Mermaid Live last Tuesday.) Mixed-ish fell 14% to 0.6 and Black-ish slid 38% to 0.5, before the Dolly Parton special Here She Comes Again! tallied a 0.6.

Telemundo got a 0.5/3 and Univision a 0.5/2. Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos at 0.6, El Final Del Paraiso at 0.5 and El Senor de los Cielos at 0.4, all three flat. On Univision, it was La Rosa de Guadalupe and Cuna de Lobos at 0.5, La Rosa flat and Cuna down a tenth. El Dragon shot up 33% to 0.4.

The CW rated a 0.2/1 with repeats.