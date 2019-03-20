Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Consistent ‘This Is Us’

NBC won the grand prize in Tuesday ratings, as This Is Us led the net to a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That beat the 0.7/3s that ABC and Fox got.

Ellen’s Game of Games got a level 1.2 on NBC and This Is Us, with Kevin figuring out his future with Zoe and Toby learning to love his stricken newborn, was also flat at 1.8. The Village, about a Brooklyn apartment building and its lively residents, premiered at 0.9.

On ABC, it was American Housewife down 20% at 0.8 and The Kids Are Alright off 25% at 0.6, then Black-ish down 25% at 0.6 and Splitting Up Together at a flat 0.6. The comedy block last had new episodes in late February. The Rookie fell 25% to 0.6.

Fox had MasterChef Junior up 14% from premiere at 0.8 and Mental Samurai starting out at 0.7. Rob Lowe hosts that competition series.

CBS did a 0.6/3 with repeats.

The CW did a 0.4/2. It was The Flash at a flat 0.5 and Roswell, New Mexico up north 50% at 0.3.

Telemundo and Univision both did a 0.4/2.