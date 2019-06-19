Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Consistent ‘Talent’

NBC won the Tuesday ratings derby, with America’s Got Talent pacing the network to a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That easily beat the 0.4/2 put up by ABC, CBS, Telemundo and Univision.

America’s Got Talent got a flat 1.5 from 8 to 10 p.m. as host Terry Crews showed off his skills on the flute. Songland lifted 11% for a 1.0.

ABC had comedy repeats and CBS drama reruns before Blood & Treasure at a level 0.4.

Telemundo had Copa America soccer, Brazil against Venezuela. Univision was led by La Rosa de Guadalupe.

Fox did a 0.3/2 with repeats of First Responders Live and 9-1-1.

The CW had a 0.2/1. A Flash repeat led into a new The 100 at 0.2, same as last week.