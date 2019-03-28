Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With ‘Chicago’ Shows

NBC got the Wednesday title in primetime ratings, its Chicago shows leading to a 1.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That topped the 1.0/5 that both CBS and Fox scored.

NBC had Chicago Med at 1.2 and Chicago Fire at 1.2, then Chicago P.D. at 1.1. All three were flat.

CBS saw Survivor up 7% at 1.5 and the premiere of Million Dollar Mile, with contestants racing across obstacle courses in downtown Los Angeles, rated a 1.0. SEAL Team fell 14% for a 0.6.

On Fox, Empire rated a level 1.1 and Star slid 10% to 0.9.

ABC got a 0.5/3. It had comedy reruns before Whiskey Cavalier dropped 29% to 0.5 thanks to the weak lead-in.

Telemundo and Univision both did a 0.4/2.

The CW got a 0.3/1, with Riverdale at a flat 0.3 and the premiere of Jane the Virgin at 0.3. It is the final season of Jane, which premiered at 0.3 in fall 2017.