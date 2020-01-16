Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With ‘Chicago’ Dramas

NBC earned the top spot in Wednesday prime, the Chicago shows leading the Peacock to a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That easily beat the 0.7/4 that CBS scored.

Chicago Med and Chicago Fire did 1.2s and Chicago P.D. rated a 1.1. All three were up a tenth over last week.

On CBS it was Undercover Boss and Criminal Minds at 0.7s and SWAT at 0.6. All three were flat.

ABC got a 0.6/3 and Univision a 0.5/3.

ABC had The Goldbergs down 13% at 0.7 and Schooled at a flat 0.6. Modern Family got a 0.9, off 40% after last week’s hefty Jeopardy! lead in, and Single Parents lost 33% for a 0.6. Stumptown dropped 20% to 0.4.

On Univision it was 0.5s for Ringo, Amor Eterno and El Dragon. Ringo and Amor were level and Dragon gained a tenth.

Fox and Telemundo both scored 0.3/2s. Fox had Flirty Dancing at 0.4 and Almost Family at 0.3, Flirty up a tenth and Family flat.

On Telemundo it was Decisiones and La Dona at 0.3 and El Senor de los Cielos at 0.4. All three were flat.

The CW scored a 0.1/0. Special The CW Dog Honors and Nancy Drew both had a 0.1. Nancy lost a tenth.