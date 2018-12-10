Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Booming ‘SNF’

NBC won big in Sunday prime ratings, as Sunday Night Football led to a 4.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 16 share. In second was NFL-fueled Fox at 3.4/13.

Football Night in America was down 11% to 1.7 on NBC and the pre-game show grew 10% to 4.4. The game, a pitching duel between the Bears and the Rams, did a 5.3, up 10% from Steelers versus Chargers a week before.

On Fox, an NFL overrun led into The Simpsons up 75% at 2.8. Bob’s Burgers climbed 50% to 1.8 and Family Guy grew 36% to 1.5. Rel went up 33% to 0.8.

CBS got a 0.8/3. 60 Minutes dropped 31% to 0.9 and God Friended Me fell 20% to 0.8. NCIS: Los Angeles did a 0.9 and Madam Secretary a 0.6, both dramas flat.

ABC rated a 0.6/2. It aired an America’s Funniest Home Videos repeat, then the Dancing with the Stars: Juniors finale at a level 0.6. Shark Tank got a flat 0.7 and was followed by a Shark Tank repeat.

The CW did a 0.4/1 with The Flash off 14% at 0.6 and Charmed a flat 0.3.

Univision got a 0.4/1 and Telemundo a 0.3/1.