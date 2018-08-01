Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Booming ‘AGT’

NBC won big in Tuesday ratings with growing America’s Got Talent, the network scoring a noisy 1.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 8 share. That topped the 0.6/3 put up by Telemundo.

America’s Got Talent went up 5% to 2.1 on NBC, and the premiere of craft show Making It did a promising 1.1. Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman host that one.

Telemundo was bolstered by Sin Senos Si Hay Paraiso at 0.6 and El Senor de los Cielos at 0.7.

Fox did a 0.5/3. Beat Shazam rated a flat 0.7 and Love Connection fell 20% to 0.4.

ABC and CBS both scored a 0.4/2. On ABC, it was Splitting Up Together repeats throughout prime.

On CBS, it was repeated dramas.

Univision was also at 0.4/2.

The CW scored a 0.2/1. The Hundred did a level 0.3 and The Outpost a 0.2, representing a 100% gain from last week’s score.