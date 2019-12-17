Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Big, Bold ‘Voice’

NBC won the prime trophy Monday, as The Voice led the Peacock to a 1.1 in viewers 18-49, according to the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That beat the 0.7/4 that CBS averaged.

The Voice shot up 18% to 1.3 from 8 to 10 p.m. Special Holidays with the Houghs posted a 0.7.

CBS had The Neighborhood at a flat 0.9 and Bob Hearts Abishola went up 14% to 0.8. All Rise skyrocketed 40% to 0.7 and Bull gained 17% for a 0.7.

ABC did a 0.6/3. ABC had The Great Christmas Light Fight finale from 8 to 10, down 22% for a 0.7. Jimmy Kimmel After Darth: A Star Wars Special posted 0.4.

Univision scored a 0.5/2. Ringo and La Rosa de Guadalupe got 0.5s, both up a tenth of a point, and El Dragon a level 0.4.

Fox and Telemundo both posted a 0.3/2. On Fox, special Nick Cannon’s Hit Viral Videos scored a 0.4 and a Prodigal Son rerun followed.

On Telemundo it was El Sultan down 33% at 0.2 and Decisiones: Unos Ganan, Otros Pierden at a flat 0.2. El Senor de los Cielos fell 20% for a 0.4.

The CW tallied a 0.2/1. A Penn & Teller: Fool Us repeat led into Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown at 0.1.