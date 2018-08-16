Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With 'America's Got Talent' Twice in a Row

NBC won Wednesday primetime ratings again with America's Got Talent according to Nielsen overnights, adults 18-49. The network ranked a 1.2 and a 6 share. World of Dance was also a strong player in the network win. AGT rated a 1.5/7 with almost 10 million viewers and World of Dance rated a 1.1, same as last week when it kicked off primetime for the network (8-10 p.m.).

Gordon Ramsey's shows on Fox brought the network in a close second of 0.9 and a 5 share. 24 Hours to Hell and Back was the winner for the network at a 1.0, up a tenth of a point while MasterChef ranked a 0.9, down 10% from last week.

CBS ranked third with a 0.8 and a 4 share. CBS had Big Brother which rated a 1.6/8 for the network, up a tick from last week. Followed by repeats of SEAL Team and Criminal Minds.

ABC and Telemundo tied for fourth with a 0.5/2. ABC had all repeats in its primetime slot.

Univision had a 0.4/2.

The CW had a 0.2/1.