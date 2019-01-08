Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With ‘AGT: The Champions’

NBC got top score in Monday’s prime ratings, with the mid-season America’s Got Talent paving the way to a 1.6 rating in viewers 18-49, and a 6 share. That squeaked by the 1.5/5 posted by ABC.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions, featuring stars from past seasons of America’s Got Talent and the Got Talent shows around the globe, rated a 1.8 from 8 to 10 p.m. Drama Manifest scored a 1.1, level with its rating when it last had a fresh episode in late November.

On ABC, the premiere of The Bachelor took up all of the network’s prime. Sibling Bachelor in Paradise started with a 1.1 in August.

CBS did a 0.7/2 with repeats.

The networks were up against the college football national championship on ESPN.

Univision got a 0.4/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/1.

Fox had a 0.4/1 too, with repeats of The Resident and 9-1-1.

The CW did a 0.2/1 with repeats of The Flash and Arrow.