Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With ‘AGT’
NBC won the ratings race Tuesday, as a blazing America’s Got Talent led to a 1.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That beat the 1.0/4 that ABC put up.
America’s Got Talent was up a tenth of a point at 1.9 and NBC Fall Preview rated a 0.8.
On ABC, Bachelor in Paradise grew 20% to 1.2 and Castaways rose 25% to 0.5.
Univision scored a 0.7/3 with the U.S. versus Mexico soccer telecast.
CBS rated a 0.6/3 with drama reruns.
Fox did a 0.6/2. Beat Shazam rated a 0.7 and Love Connection a 0.4. Both shows were flat.
Telemundo rated a 0.5/2.
The CW did a 0.2/1. A Flash repeat led into a new The Outpost which grew 100% for a 0.2.
