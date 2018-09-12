Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With ‘AGT’

NBC won the ratings race Tuesday, as a blazing America’s Got Talent led to a 1.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That beat the 1.0/4 that ABC put up.

America’s Got Talent was up a tenth of a point at 1.9 and NBC Fall Preview rated a 0.8.

On ABC, Bachelor in Paradise grew 20% to 1.2 and Castaways rose 25% to 0.5.

Univision scored a 0.7/3 with the U.S. versus Mexico soccer telecast.

CBS rated a 0.6/3 with drama reruns.

Fox did a 0.6/2. Beat Shazam rated a 0.7 and Love Connection a 0.4. Both shows were flat.

Telemundo rated a 0.5/2.

The CW did a 0.2/1. A Flash repeat led into a new The Outpost which grew 100% for a 0.2.