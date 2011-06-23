PrimetimeRatings: NBC Wins Wednesday as 'Voice' Plummets, 'Talent' Rises

NBC grabbed the

ratings victory on Wednesday night, netting an overall 3.3 rating/10 share in

the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Voice, making

its Wednesday debut, drew a 2.9, down 33% from Tuesday's broadcast (it

should be noted that President Obama's address to the nation ran into the 8 p.m. hour throwing off schedules by 16 minutes, so final numbers may have a higher rating). America's Got Talent rose 19% from Tuesday to

a 3.8.

Fox came in second

with a 2.0/6. The two-hour So You Think You Can Dance? was down 23% from

last Wednesday.

ABC, the only

other network to air new programming, came in third with a 1.2/4. The debut of

their summer Nightline series, Primetime Nightline: Casey Anthony

Story, drew a 1.3 during the 10 p.m. hour.

CBS (1.1/3) and

The CW (0.4/1) rounded out the night.