PrimetimeRatings: NBC Wins Wednesday as 'Voice' Plummets, 'Talent' Rises
NBC grabbed the
ratings victory on Wednesday night, netting an overall 3.3 rating/10 share in
the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Voice, making
its Wednesday debut, drew a 2.9, down 33% from Tuesday's broadcast (it
should be noted that President Obama's address to the nation ran into the 8 p.m. hour throwing off schedules by 16 minutes, so final numbers may have a higher rating). America's Got Talent rose 19% from Tuesday to
a 3.8.
Fox came in second
with a 2.0/6. The two-hour So You Think You Can Dance? was down 23% from
last Wednesday.
ABC, the only
other network to air new programming, came in third with a 1.2/4. The debut of
their summer Nightline series, Primetime Nightline: Casey Anthony
Story, drew a 1.3 during the 10 p.m. hour.
CBS (1.1/3) and
The CW (0.4/1) rounded out the night.
