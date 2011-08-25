PrimetimeRatings: NBC Wins Wednesday as 'America's Got Talent' Rises
NBC was able to
win the ratings game Wednesday night with an overall 2.0 rating/6 share,
according to Nielsen overnight numbers. America's Got Talent was up 14%
to a 2.8, while its lead-in Minute to Win It was up 25% to a 1.5 at 8
p.m.
CBS placed second
with a 1.8/5. Big Brother was down 10% to a 2.8.
ABC finished with
a 1.4/4. The network aired a new episode of Happy Endings at 9:30 p.m.,
which drew a 1.4. Primetime Nightline remained steady at 1.3.
Fox drew an
overall 0.9/3. The premiere of Buried Treasure drew a 1.0.
The CW aired
repeats for a 0.4/1.
